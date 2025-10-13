Left Menu

Mete Gazoz: From Painful Training to Olympic Archery Glory

Mete Gazoz overcame significant physical and mental challenges to become Turkey's first-ever Olympic archery gold medalist at the Tokyo Games. His grueling journey, marked by bleeding fingers and numb shoulders, began after a disappointing Rio debut. Now he encourages Indian archers, confident in their ability to secure Olympic medals.

Training tirelessly with bleeding fingers and enduring pain, Mete Gazoz spent five years perfecting his archery skills to clinch Turkey's first Olympic gold in the sport at the Tokyo 2021 Games. His journey exemplifies dedication and perseverance.

Despite his victory, Gazoz credits a strategic partnership with his coach following a humbling 2016 Olympics. The duo devised a strict four-year plan to dominate in Tokyo, which paid off against world champions and Olympic medalists.

As Indian archers prepare for future Games, Gazoz praises their talents, particularly spotlighting rising stars like Dhiraj Bommadevara. He remains optimistic about their chances, underscoring the importance of winning as a collective triumph.

