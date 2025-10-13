Mete Gazoz: From Painful Training to Olympic Archery Glory

Training tirelessly with bleeding fingers and enduring pain, Mete Gazoz spent five years perfecting his archery skills to clinch Turkey's first Olympic gold in the sport at the Tokyo 2021 Games. His journey exemplifies dedication and perseverance.

Despite his victory, Gazoz credits a strategic partnership with his coach following a humbling 2016 Olympics. The duo devised a strict four-year plan to dominate in Tokyo, which paid off against world champions and Olympic medalists.

As Indian archers prepare for future Games, Gazoz praises their talents, particularly spotlighting rising stars like Dhiraj Bommadevara. He remains optimistic about their chances, underscoring the importance of winning as a collective triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)