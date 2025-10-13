West Indies Ignite Stunning Comeback with Fightback Against India in Second Test

At Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, West Indies mounted an extraordinary comeback against India on day four of the second Test. Spectacular centuries by Shai Hope and John Campbell, combined with a determined 79-run tenth-wicket stand between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves, set the stage for an unexpected challenge.

India now faces a 121-run chase after the West Indies were eventually bundled out for 390. Persistent bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav played a significant role, capturing three wickets each. Nonetheless, India's opening batsmen, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, skillfully steered India to 63/1 at the close of play.

West Indies exhibited tremendous resilience, starting their innings at 173/2 with Hope and Campbell at the crease. Campbell's century marked a notable achievement for West Indies openers in recent times. Despite their valiant innings, Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal of Campbell at 115 was pivotal.

