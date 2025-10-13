Left Menu

Joshna Chinappa Triumphs at Japan Open Squash Tournament

Indian squash veteran Joshna Chinappa clinches the women's singles title at the Japan Open, defeating third-seed Haya Ali. This victory marks her 11th PSA career title and a moment of redemption after a previous loss to Ali. Chinappa has been on a remarkable journey following a knee surgery.

Joshna Chinappa. (Photo: @@PSASquashTour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Two-time Asian squash champion Joshna Chinappa emerged victorious in the women's singles at the Japan Open in Yokohama on Monday. The 39-year-old, unseeded in the tournament and ranked 117th globally, stunned third seed Haya Ali, world number 53 from Egypt, with a score of 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8.

This match was a rematch after Chinappa's previous loss to Ali in Bermuda. The win not only avenges that loss but also adds an impressive 11th PSA title to her name. Once ranked world number 10, Chinappa has shown remarkable form since returning from knee surgery post the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she helped secure a bronze for India.

Earlier in 2023, she clinched the Asian Championships women's doubles with Anahat Singh. She also made headlines with her semifinals appearance at the Indian Open. In Yokohama, Chinappa defeated top contenders including Egypt's Nardine Garas and Rana Ismail. Squash is set to debut at the LA 2028 Olympics, a promising prospect for players like Chinappa.

