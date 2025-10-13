Left Menu

Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia completed a flawless World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing top of Group H without conceding a goal. They confirmed their spot in the finals with a decisive 3-0 victory over Namibia. The final group standings saw Namibia second, Liberia third, and a historic win for Sao Tome e Principe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tunisia emerged as the standout team in the World Cup qualifiers, maintaining an unblemished defensive record as they topped Group H. Their final match against Namibia ended with a commanding 3-0 win, underscoring their strategic dominance.

Ali El Abdi initiated Tunisia's victory with a penalty, followed by goals from Hannibal Mejbri and captain Ferjani Sassi, sealing their place in next year's tournament. Despite Namibia's second-place finish in the group, their points tally was insufficient to secure a playoff spot.

The qualifiers also saw notable developments: Liberia's Nicholas Andrews equalized against Equatorial Guinea, securing third in the group, and Sao Tome e Principe celebrated breaking an 18-match winless streak with a victory over Malawi. Meanwhile, South Sudan's campaign concluded with a goalless draw against Togo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

