Tunisia: A Defensive Powerhouse Propels to World Cup Finals

Tunisia emerged as the standout team in the World Cup qualifiers, maintaining an unblemished defensive record as they topped Group H. Their final match against Namibia ended with a commanding 3-0 win, underscoring their strategic dominance.

Ali El Abdi initiated Tunisia's victory with a penalty, followed by goals from Hannibal Mejbri and captain Ferjani Sassi, sealing their place in next year's tournament. Despite Namibia's second-place finish in the group, their points tally was insufficient to secure a playoff spot.

The qualifiers also saw notable developments: Liberia's Nicholas Andrews equalized against Equatorial Guinea, securing third in the group, and Sao Tome e Principe celebrated breaking an 18-match winless streak with a victory over Malawi. Meanwhile, South Sudan's campaign concluded with a goalless draw against Togo.

