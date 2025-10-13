India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) celebrated the country's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists, including javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, with a grand function awarding cash prizes. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya graced the occasion, underscoring the nation's hopes for more medals in upcoming games.

Neeraj Chopra, who secured a silver in men's javelin, was absent from the ceremony, but Rs 75 lakh was accepted on his behalf by an Athletics Federation of India representative. Celebrated coach Klaus Bartonietz was awarded Rs 20 lakh for his contributions, despite his absence.

Mandaviya projected bold aspirations for future Olympics, aiming for 20 medals in 2028 and a top-10 finish in 2036. Emphasizing a strong sports culture and synergy between athletes, coaches, and corporate support, he voiced plans for the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, set to enhance sports management.

(With inputs from agencies.)