Noman Ali's Spin Dominance Shakes Up South Africa
Noman Ali's impressive spin bowling took center stage as Pakistan managed to hold South Africa to 216-6 on the second day of the test match. Pakistan built a solid lead after a morning all-out at 378, with significant impacts from a key sixth-wicket partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a gripping display of spin dominance, Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali claimed four crucial wickets, leading to South Africa's stumble to 216-6 on day two of the first test at Gaddafi Stadium.
After being bowled out for 378, Pakistan remained in a commanding position, 162 runs ahead by the end of day's play.
Tony de Zorzi stood strong with an unbeaten 81, while Noman and fellow spinners exploited South Africa's weaknesses to trigger a late-session collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
