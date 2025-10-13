Left Menu

Champions League's New Era: A Fresh Kickoff Format

UEFA announces a new opening format for the 2027-28 Champions League season. Reigning champions will play first in a standalone match for maximum exposure. Remaining fixtures will follow on Wednesday and Thursday. UEFA has begun the media rights tender process across Europe's top five markets for this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has unveiled a fresh approach to the Champions League's opening for the 2027-28 season, kicking off with the reigning champions in a standalone home match. This marks the first instance where the tournament opens with a singular fixture, affording the title-holders unrivaled attention.

The revised format aligns closely with the NFL's longstanding tradition, where the defending champions commence their season with a home game, providing them maximum exposure. The remaining Champions League matches will be scheduled over two days, ensuring a balanced distribution.

In tandem with this change, UEFA has launched a media rights tender process applicable from the 2027-28 season, targeting major European markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Britain, to secure broad broadcasting deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

