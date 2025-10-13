Champions League's New Era: A Fresh Kickoff Format

UEFA has unveiled a fresh approach to the Champions League's opening for the 2027-28 season, kicking off with the reigning champions in a standalone home match. This marks the first instance where the tournament opens with a singular fixture, affording the title-holders unrivaled attention.

The revised format aligns closely with the NFL's longstanding tradition, where the defending champions commence their season with a home game, providing them maximum exposure. The remaining Champions League matches will be scheduled over two days, ensuring a balanced distribution.

In tandem with this change, UEFA has launched a media rights tender process applicable from the 2027-28 season, targeting major European markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Britain, to secure broad broadcasting deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)