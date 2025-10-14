Australia vs. India ODI: Zampa and Inglis Out, Kuhnemann and Philippe Step In

Australia's cricket team will face India in the first ODI of their home series in Perth on Sunday without two key players. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis are unavailable, prompting the inclusion of Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Philippe as their replacements. Zampa's absence stems from paternity leave, while Inglis is sidelined due to a calf strain.

The enforced lineup changes have seen Alex Carey, Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper, also ruled out as he participates in a Sheffield Shield match. Carey is preparing for the forthcoming Ashes series, which begins next month. However, Carey's absence creates an opportunity for Philippe, who steps in with the gloves for Australia's series opener without having played an ODI since 2021.

Zampa is expected to return for the latter part of the series, likely featuring in the second and third ODIs. Meanwhile, Kuhnemann has been called up and is poised for his first ODI appearance on home soil, having last played in Sri Lanka in 2022. Kuhnemann has been actively involved with the national squad throughout the winter and is ready for this challenge, boosted by standout performances in domestic cricket.