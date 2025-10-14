India Clinches Series Sweep Against West Indies

India completed a comprehensive 2-0 series sweep against the West Indies with a resounding seven-wicket victory in the second and final test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 121, India reached the goal during the final day's morning session, largely thanks to KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 58, and B Sai Sudharsan's contributing 39 runs.

The home side had earlier put themselves in a commanding position by declaring their first innings at 518-5, after which West Indies could only manage 248 in their initial effort, leading to a follow-on. John Campbell and Shai Hope's centuries ensured the visitors stretched the match into the last day.

West Indies captain Roston Chase took significant wickets, including Shubman Gill and Sudharsan, but Rahul's steady hand saw India clinch the series. The first match in Ahmedabad had already been decided within three days, showcasing India's dominance throughout the series.

