Pant and Promising Stars Set the Stage for Ranji Trophy Drama

The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy kicks off with promises of excitement and intrigue. Cricket enthusiasts are keenly watching the potential return of star player Rishabh Pant, whose comeback is expected in the tournament's second round pending medical clearance.

The tournament is not only a battlefield for seasoned players seeking final glory but also a platform for new talents to shine. Emerging cricketers like R Smaran, Yash Dhull, and Ayush Mhatre are poised to make their mark, hoping to catch the eye of national selectors in a format dominated by white-ball competitions.

Veterans like Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari are seeking a comeback, adding to the drama. Against this backdrop, the Ranji Trophy remains a prestigious accolade that teams like Mumbai, Vidarbha, and Karnataka aspire to clinch, with the first phase slated for mid-October and the final in early 2026.