Left Menu

Pant and Promising Stars Set the Stage for Ranji Trophy Drama

The 91st Ranji Trophy promises intriguing narratives with Rishabh Pant's potential return, new talents emerging, and veterans seeking redemption. As international schedules favor white-ball cricket, the tournament offers a platform for players to showcase skills, aiming for nation's pride and dreams of domestic glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:31 IST
Pant and Promising Stars Set the Stage for Ranji Trophy Drama

The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy kicks off with promises of excitement and intrigue. Cricket enthusiasts are keenly watching the potential return of star player Rishabh Pant, whose comeback is expected in the tournament's second round pending medical clearance.

The tournament is not only a battlefield for seasoned players seeking final glory but also a platform for new talents to shine. Emerging cricketers like R Smaran, Yash Dhull, and Ayush Mhatre are poised to make their mark, hoping to catch the eye of national selectors in a format dominated by white-ball competitions.

Veterans like Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari are seeking a comeback, adding to the drama. Against this backdrop, the Ranji Trophy remains a prestigious accolade that teams like Mumbai, Vidarbha, and Karnataka aspire to clinch, with the first phase slated for mid-October and the final in early 2026.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
2
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
3
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India
4
Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

Extension Granted: 16th Finance Commission's New Deadline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025