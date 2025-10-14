India's Dominant Win: Shubman Gill Leads the Charge in Test Series

In a significant triumph, India opened their home season by securing a 2-0 series win against West Indies, reinforcing their pursuit of a top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. This marks the first series victory for newly appointed test captain Shubman Gill.

Gill, in his inaugural series as captain in England, led the team to a commendable 2-2 draw, even with the test retirements of key players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Demonstrating his prowess, Gill scored his fifth test hundred of the year, asserting his dual strength as both a batsman and leader.

India's concise win in Ahmedabad and subsequent victory in Delhi highlighted their strategic depth, with standout performances from Kuldeep Yadav and B Sai Sudharsan. Looking ahead, India prepares for the challenging series against South Africa, eager to maintain their competitive edge.

