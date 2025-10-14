Left Menu

Lewandowski's Injury: A Setback for Barcelona Ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski may miss the upcoming El Clasico due to a left hamstring injury sustained during the international break. As Barcelona trails Real Madrid by two points, Lewandowski's fitness will be crucial. Meanwhile, he has been a key player for both Barcelona and Poland.

Updated: 14-10-2025 17:24 IST
Lewandowski's Injury: A Setback for Barcelona Ahead of El Clasico
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is facing a potential setback after sustaining a left hamstring injury. This injury could sideline him from the highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid next week.

The club announced that Lewandowski's participation will hinge on his recovery speed, though Spanish media reports suggest he is unlikely to be fit for the October 26 clash. Barcelona currently sits two points behind Madrid after eight league matches.

Lewandowski's absence could be costly, as he recently impressed by scoring in Poland's 2-0 win over Lithuania during the European qualifiers. With four goals in nine appearances for Barcelona this season, his performance remains critical for the team's success. Meanwhile, Barcelona also faces injury concerns with Spanish forward Ferran Torres, who has a similar hamstring issue.

