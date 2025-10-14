Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships
Indian shuttlers, including medal hopefuls Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, advance in the BWF World Junior Championships. Tanvi swiftly defeated Wiktoria Kaletka, while Unnati triumphed over Liu Hoi Anna. In mixed doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo along with C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri moved forward.
Indian badminton players shone brightly at the BWF World Junior Championships on Tuesday, with medal hopefuls Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda leading a successful charge into the next round of matches. Seven Indian shuttlers, both in singles and mixed doubles, demonstrated remarkable prowess.
Top seed Tanvi Sharma dispatched Poland's Wiktoria Kaletka in a swift 11-minute victory, dominating the match with scores of 15-2, 15-1. Equally impressive, eighth seed Unnati Hooda defeated Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Anna 15-8, 15-9 after a 23-minute battle.
In mixed doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo overcame initial struggles to outplay Indonesia's Ghian Sofyan and Salsabila Aulia in a hard-fought win. Another Indian pair, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri, secured their advancement with victories, showcasing India's potential in future rounds.
