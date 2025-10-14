Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships

Indian badminton players shone brightly at the BWF World Junior Championships on Tuesday, with medal hopefuls Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda leading a successful charge into the next round of matches. Seven Indian shuttlers, both in singles and mixed doubles, demonstrated remarkable prowess.

Top seed Tanvi Sharma dispatched Poland's Wiktoria Kaletka in a swift 11-minute victory, dominating the match with scores of 15-2, 15-1. Equally impressive, eighth seed Unnati Hooda defeated Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Anna 15-8, 15-9 after a 23-minute battle.

In mixed doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo overcame initial struggles to outplay Indonesia's Ghian Sofyan and Salsabila Aulia in a hard-fought win. Another Indian pair, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri, secured their advancement with victories, showcasing India's potential in future rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)