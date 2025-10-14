Spin Dominance Puts Pakistan in Command Against South Africa
Pakistan is on the verge of a win against South Africa in the first test after exceptional spin performances. South Africa is chasing 277 but struggling at 51-2 at stumps. Noman Ali's crucial wickets put Pakistan in a strong position, showcasing dominant bowling from both teams' spinners throughout the day.
The first test match between Pakistan and South Africa is heading for a thrilling finish, with Pakistan needing eight more wickets for a win. Meanwhile, South Africa is left chasing a daunting target as spinners took center stage on the third day at Gaddafi Stadium.
Facing a chase of 277, South Africa struggled to 51-2 at stumps. Noman Ali's effective bowling toppled captain Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder, leaving South Africa's run chase faltering. Ryan Rickelton, dropped near the end, remains critical to South Africa's hopes as he resumes batting with Tony de Zorzi.
The day witnessed exceptional performances from spinners, with Muthusamy's remarkable 11-wicket haul complimenting strong spells from Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan. Both teams now prepare for the second test starting Monday in Rawalpindi.
(With inputs from agencies.)