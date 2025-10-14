Japan's Historic Triumph Over Brazil: A Stunning Second-Half Comeback

Japan stunned the football world with a historic 3-2 victory over Brazil in a friendly match held at Tokyo Stadium. The win marked Japan's first success against the South Americans in 14 meetings, showcasing an impressive second-half resurgence.

Initially, Brazil seemed to dominate the match with goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime. However, Japanese striker Takumi Minamino reignited hope by capitalizing on a Brazilian defensive miscue to score in the second half, followed by Fabricio Bruno's own goal, which leveled the game.

With the momentum shifting, substitute Junya Ito's corner kick led to Ayase Ueda's winning header. Despite a rotation in the Brazilian squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti, which kept only key midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes, Japan's tenacity and strategic plays earned them a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)