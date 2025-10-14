Ashwin Lauds John Campbell's Heroics Against Bumrah in Test Thriller

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded West Indies opener John Campbell for his commendable performance against India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Campbell's innings, according to Ashwin, was an exceptional display of skill and resilience not commonly seen from visiting teams facing Bumrah, including sides from Australia, England, and New Zealand.

In the Test match played in Delhi, India secured a seven-wicket victory over West Indies, wrapping up the series 2-0. Campbell's knock of 115 off 199 balls stood out, marking the first century by a Windies opener against India since 2006 and the first on Indian soil since 2002.

Ashwin also acknowledged Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's contribution to the series. Despite tough conditions, Siraj's persistence and skill earned him 10 wickets in the series, making him the second-highest wicket-taker. India's series win was bolstered by significant performances from Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, with Yadav earning 'Player of the Match' honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)