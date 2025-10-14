Left Menu

Ashwin Lauds John Campbell's Heroics Against Bumrah in Test Thriller

Ravichandran Ashwin applauds West Indies opener John Campbell for his stellar performance against India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah during a Test match in Delhi. Despite West Indies' resilient fightback, India secured a 2-0 series win. Ashwin highlighted Campbell's skills and praised Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:44 IST
Ashwin Lauds John Campbell's Heroics Against Bumrah in Test Thriller
John Campbell (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded West Indies opener John Campbell for his commendable performance against India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Campbell's innings, according to Ashwin, was an exceptional display of skill and resilience not commonly seen from visiting teams facing Bumrah, including sides from Australia, England, and New Zealand.

In the Test match played in Delhi, India secured a seven-wicket victory over West Indies, wrapping up the series 2-0. Campbell's knock of 115 off 199 balls stood out, marking the first century by a Windies opener against India since 2006 and the first on Indian soil since 2002.

Ashwin also acknowledged Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's contribution to the series. Despite tough conditions, Siraj's persistence and skill earned him 10 wickets in the series, making him the second-highest wicket-taker. India's series win was bolstered by significant performances from Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, with Yadav earning 'Player of the Match' honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

 India
2
Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

 United Kingdom
3
Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

 Sri Lanka
4
Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025