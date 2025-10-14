Anticipation Builds as World's Elite Trap Shooters Converge in Athens for ISSF World Championships

The ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025 continues in Athens, shifting its focus to the eagerly awaited trap competition, starting October 15. Six Indian trap shooters, featuring names like Neeru Dhanda and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, are set to compete at the Malakasa Shooting Range.

The women's trap event showcases an intense line-up, headlined by defending world champion Lin Yi-Chun from Chinese Taipei and other top-ranked athletes. Indian champion Neeru Dhanda leads her team, vying for a chance in the finals alongside international stars.

In the men's section, India's challenge is led by veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu, supported by former junior world champion Vivaan Kapoor. The field features elite shooters, including reigning world champion Giovanni Cernogoraz. The finals on October 17 promise to be a high-stakes showdown.