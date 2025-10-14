Left Menu

Anticipation Builds as World's Elite Trap Shooters Converge in Athens for ISSF World Championships

The ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025 moves to Athens for its trap competition phase. Six Indian shooters join top-ranked global contenders, competing in rigorous challenges to secure a place in the finals. This intense competition promises thrilling encounters and potential breakthroughs on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:55 IST
Anticipation Builds as World's Elite Trap Shooters Converge in Athens for ISSF World Championships
Indian women's trap shooting team. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025 continues in Athens, shifting its focus to the eagerly awaited trap competition, starting October 15. Six Indian trap shooters, featuring names like Neeru Dhanda and Zoravar Singh Sandhu, are set to compete at the Malakasa Shooting Range.

The women's trap event showcases an intense line-up, headlined by defending world champion Lin Yi-Chun from Chinese Taipei and other top-ranked athletes. Indian champion Neeru Dhanda leads her team, vying for a chance in the finals alongside international stars.

In the men's section, India's challenge is led by veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu, supported by former junior world champion Vivaan Kapoor. The field features elite shooters, including reigning world champion Giovanni Cernogoraz. The finals on October 17 promise to be a high-stakes showdown.

TRENDING

1
Tech Mahindra's Resilient Performance Amidst Global Economic Challenges

Tech Mahindra's Resilient Performance Amidst Global Economic Challenges

 India
2
Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parliament voted to impeach the president, reports AP.

An army colonel in Madagascar says the military is taking power after parlia...

 Global
4
Grim Faces in Shadowed Homes: Diwali Displacement at Signature View

Grim Faces in Shadowed Homes: Diwali Displacement at Signature View

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025