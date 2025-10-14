West Indies Finds Silver Lining in Defeat to India in Delhi Test

In a spirited contest against India, the West Indies cricket team's performance offered glimmers of hope, despite the setback of a seven-wicket loss. As the squad battled the formidable Indian bowling attack, Shai Hope and John Campbell emerged as standout performers, each achieving a century in the 2025 Test, marking their first of the year.

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase expressed optimism during the post-match press conference, reflecting on his team's showing. He emphasized that their determination and the ability to endure over 80 overs in both innings signaled a positive trajectory. "This performance boosts our confidence in competing against top Test-playing nations," Chase remarked, reinforcing the squad's resilience amid challenges.

While acknowledging the absence of key fast bowlers like Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, Chase pointed out that their batting needed reinforcement for improved competitiveness in the World Test Championship. He underscored the importance of domestic competitions in honing batting prowess, advocating for players' extended exposure to Test matches to nurture consistency and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)