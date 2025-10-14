Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Sri Lanka's Nilakshi de Silva broke her own record by scoring the fastest half-century for her team in Women's ODIs. During a riveting ICC Women's World Cup match against New Zealand in Colombo, de Silva achieved her milestone in just 26 balls, outperforming her previous best against India.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka saw a strong start as skipper Chamari Athapaththu, alongside opener Vishmi Gunaratne, built a solid 101-run stand. This partnership was only the third century stand for Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup history, contributing to their record-setting partnership tally of 858 runs in ODIs.

As New Zealand bowlers Rosemary Mair and Sophie Devine made early breakthroughs, Sri Lanka stumbled to 125/2. However, vital contributions from Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama steadied the ship before a mini-collapse orchestrated by Bree Illing and Devine posed challenges. De Silva's unbeaten 55 ensured Sri Lanka posted a formidable 258/6, their second-highest World Cup total, as they seek their first victory amid ongoing tournament struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)