Thrilling 3-3 Draw: India and Pakistan's Spirited Battle in Sultan of Johor Cup

In an exhilarating display of skill and tenacity, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team drew 3-3 against Pakistan in their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 group-stage match on Tuesday. India's comeback from a two-goal deficit to eventually take the lead exemplified their resilience, though Pakistan struck back late to secure a draw.

Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh netted for India, while Pakistan's goals came from Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan. The opening minutes saw India dominating possession with early circle penetrations, but Pakistan responded with swift counterattacks, securing an early lead through Shahid's penalty stroke.

Despite being a man down during a crucial period in the second quarter, India remained disciplined and combative, ultimately finding their rhythm in the second half. India notched two goals to equalize and briefly lead, before Khan's late penalty corner for Pakistan ensured the points were shared as both teams continued their push for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)