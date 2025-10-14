Left Menu

Thrilling 3-3 Draw: India and Pakistan's Spirited Battle in Sultan of Johor Cup

India and Pakistan's junior men's hockey teams played a nail-biting 3-3 draw in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. India rallied from two goals down to lead, but Pakistan equalized late, keeping India undefeated. Key scorers were Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Manmeet Singh, Hannan Shahid, and Sufyan Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:59 IST
Thrilling 3-3 Draw: India and Pakistan's Spirited Battle in Sultan of Johor Cup
India and Pakistan in action. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In an exhilarating display of skill and tenacity, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team drew 3-3 against Pakistan in their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 group-stage match on Tuesday. India's comeback from a two-goal deficit to eventually take the lead exemplified their resilience, though Pakistan struck back late to secure a draw.

Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh netted for India, while Pakistan's goals came from Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan. The opening minutes saw India dominating possession with early circle penetrations, but Pakistan responded with swift counterattacks, securing an early lead through Shahid's penalty stroke.

Despite being a man down during a crucial period in the second quarter, India remained disciplined and combative, ultimately finding their rhythm in the second half. India notched two goals to equalize and briefly lead, before Khan's late penalty corner for Pakistan ensured the points were shared as both teams continued their push for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
2
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
3
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global
4
Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025