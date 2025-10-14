Left Menu

Team India's Cricket Conquest: Unbroken Dominance Over the West Indies

Team India clinches another Test series against the West Indies, marking a 2-0 victory and extending their unbeaten home streak. The series also highlighted India's historical dominance, having now defeated the West Indies in 10 successive Test series, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja starring in the recent matches.

Team India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India has once again asserted its cricket supremacy over the West Indies, concluding another Test series with a 2-0 victory at home. This win extends their remarkable unbeaten streak on home turf against the Caribbean side.

The statistics tell the tale of prolonged domination, with the recent victories taking India's series wins to 10 consecutive triumphs over the West Indies from 2002 to 2025. Throughout this period, India has reshaped one of cricket's classic rivalries to its favor, against a team once regarded as one of the sport's formidable opponents.

In the second Test, India's strategic edge started with winning the toss, choosing to bat first. Exceptional performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who notched a 175, and Shubman Gill, scoring an unbeaten 129, catalyzed India's first innings total of 518/5 declared. Despite a resilient fightback by the West Indies, led by John Campbell and Shai Hope, India's bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav with an impressive five-wicket haul, sufficed to seal the series. Yadav's contributions earned him 'Player of the Match' accolades in a series underscored by India's all-round prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

