Team India's Cricket Conquest: Unbroken Dominance Over the West Indies

Team India has once again asserted its cricket supremacy over the West Indies, concluding another Test series with a 2-0 victory at home. This win extends their remarkable unbeaten streak on home turf against the Caribbean side.

The statistics tell the tale of prolonged domination, with the recent victories taking India's series wins to 10 consecutive triumphs over the West Indies from 2002 to 2025. Throughout this period, India has reshaped one of cricket's classic rivalries to its favor, against a team once regarded as one of the sport's formidable opponents.

In the second Test, India's strategic edge started with winning the toss, choosing to bat first. Exceptional performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who notched a 175, and Shubman Gill, scoring an unbeaten 129, catalyzed India's first innings total of 518/5 declared. Despite a resilient fightback by the West Indies, led by John Campbell and Shai Hope, India's bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav with an impressive five-wicket haul, sufficed to seal the series. Yadav's contributions earned him 'Player of the Match' accolades in a series underscored by India's all-round prowess.

