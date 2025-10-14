Left Menu

Ashwin Criticizes Reddy's Inclusion in India's Test Squad

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin questions Nitish Kumar Reddy's selection in India's Test team. Reddy's limited role and Axar Patel's credentials prompt Ashwin to advocate for the latter. Axar's batting and bowling stats further highlight his potential contribution over Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:56 IST
Ashwin Criticizes Reddy's Inclusion in India's Test Squad
Nitish Kumar Reddy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent critique, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin raised questions over the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's playing eleven during the Test series against the West Indies. Despite India securing a 2-0 victory, Ashwin's comments bring attention to team selection strategies.

Reddy was given limited opportunities, having bowled only four overs in the first Test and none in the second, even as the West Indies managed to post 390 in a single innings. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' pointed out that India might have benefited from fielding a specialist batter or proven all-rounder like Axar Patel instead.

Highlighting Axar's record, Ashwin questioned the rationale behind Reddy's selection. Axar Patel's consistent performances in 14 Tests, coupled with his solid defensive play against spin, bolster Ashwin's argument for a more defined team role, especially with the match-winning potential Axar offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

