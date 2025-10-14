Ashwin Criticizes Reddy's Inclusion in India's Test Squad

In a recent critique, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin raised questions over the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's playing eleven during the Test series against the West Indies. Despite India securing a 2-0 victory, Ashwin's comments bring attention to team selection strategies.

Reddy was given limited opportunities, having bowled only four overs in the first Test and none in the second, even as the West Indies managed to post 390 in a single innings. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' pointed out that India might have benefited from fielding a specialist batter or proven all-rounder like Axar Patel instead.

Highlighting Axar's record, Ashwin questioned the rationale behind Reddy's selection. Axar Patel's consistent performances in 14 Tests, coupled with his solid defensive play against spin, bolster Ashwin's argument for a more defined team role, especially with the match-winning potential Axar offers.

