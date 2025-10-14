Ravichandran Ashwin Calls for Fixed Test Centres in India to Boost Home Advantage

In a bid to strengthen India's home advantage in Test cricket, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reiterated the need for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to establish specific venues as designated Test centres. Ashwin's comments align with former Test captain Virat Kohli's 2019 proposal for 'five Test centres' to enhance familiarity with conditions.

Ashwin's remarks come after the India-West Indies home series witnessed underwhelming spectator turnout, particularly noticeable in Ahmedabad, despite its large seating capacity. Emphasizing the significance of playing conditions, Ashwin noted that each Indian cricket venue possesses unique characteristics, affecting the quality of the game played there.

Advocating for consistency in Test venue selection, Ashwin highlighted examples from England and Australia, where specific grounds are regularly used for Tests. He argued that such a system would not only clarify expectations for international teams touring India but also support local cricket infrastructure and funding.

