Mikel Merino Shines as Spain Dominates Bulgaria in World Cup Qualifiers

Mikel Merino scored twice to help Spain achieve a 4-0 win over Bulgaria in the European World Cup Qualifiers. Spain maintains an unbeaten run, leading Group E with 12 points, followed by Turkey with nine points. Bulgaria remains winless at the bottom of the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:18 IST
Spain's World Cup Qualifier campaign continues to impress as they recorded a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria. The game saw midfielder Mikel Merino score twice, displaying his prowess in the air with headers in both the first and second half.

The match reached a critical point when Bulgarian defender Atanas Chernev inadvertently scored an own goal, compounding his team's struggles. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a late penalty to seal Spain's dominant performance after Merino was taken down in the box.

Under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente, Spain leads Group E with an untarnished record, having scored 15 goals in four matches without conceding any. Turkey follows with nine points, while Bulgaria remains at the bottom, marking their fourth defeat.

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

