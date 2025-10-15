Mikel Merino Shines as Spain Dominates Bulgaria in World Cup Qualifiers

Spain's World Cup Qualifier campaign continues to impress as they recorded a 4-0 victory over Bulgaria. The game saw midfielder Mikel Merino score twice, displaying his prowess in the air with headers in both the first and second half.

The match reached a critical point when Bulgarian defender Atanas Chernev inadvertently scored an own goal, compounding his team's struggles. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a late penalty to seal Spain's dominant performance after Merino was taken down in the box.

Under the leadership of Luis de la Fuente, Spain leads Group E with an untarnished record, having scored 15 goals in four matches without conceding any. Turkey follows with nine points, while Bulgaria remains at the bottom, marking their fourth defeat.