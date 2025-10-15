Kidd's Dallas Mavericks Extension Announced Amidst NFL and NBA Highlights

In a major development for the NBA, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has secured a multiyear contract extension as reported by ESPN. While exact terms remain undisclosed, Kidd was known to make $8.5 million last season.

International sporting events are potentially expanding, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicating that a WNBA game in China might take place soon, pending contractual agreements. Meanwhile, NFL fans are witnessing unexpected setbacks as the Buffalo Bills face a losing streak, jeopardizing their Super Bowl hopes.

Adding to the sports narrative, the world of NASCAR is seeing shifts as Spire Motorsports parts ways with driver Justin Haley. Golf and basketball stars like Viktor Hovland and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also making headlines, with important career decisions unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)