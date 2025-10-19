Left Menu

Rallying-Rovanpera leads in Central Europe, Ogier crashes out

Tomorrow's going to be a big day, the fight is going to be really tight," said double world champion Rovanpera. Toyota looked set to seal the manufacturer's title on Sunday with Takamoto Katsuta in fourth place.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 00:51 IST
Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera led the Central European Rally after teammate and title rival Sebastien Ogier crashed out on Saturday. The Finn, who is leaving rallying at the end of the year to switch to circuit racing, ended the penultimate day 36.3 seconds clear of Hyundai's Ott Tanak.

Eight times world champion Ogier, leader in the standings before the weekend, ran wide on a slippery leaf-covered stretch of road and struck a tree during the day's second stage. The Frenchman and co-driver Vincent Landais were unhurt and expected to start again on Sunday, when there will still be points to be won.

Their misfortune opened the way for teammate Elfyn Evans to regain the overall lead, the Welshman two points adrift of Ogier and ending the day in third place and 8.4 seconds behind Tanak. "It's been a good day. The afternoon was trickier but everything is going well. Tomorrow's going to be a big day, the fight is going to be really tight," said double world champion Rovanpera.

Toyota looked set to seal the manufacturer's title on Sunday with Takamoto Katsuta in fourth place. The rally is being held across Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

