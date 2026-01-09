Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany
A severe winter storm forced Volkswagen to halt production at its Wolfsburg and Emden plants, impacting the Golf and ID models. The interruption was due to cut-off supply lines resulting from harsh weather conditions. Production is set to resume at full capacity on Monday.
A winter storm swept over northern Europe on Friday, compelling Volkswagen to temporarily cease operations at its Wolfsburg and Emden plants. The German automaker cited disrupted supply lines as the primary reason for halting production of its popular Golf model.
Initially, the Wolfsburg plant commenced operations as planned, but the harsh weather soon necessitated the cancellation of the late shift, according to a company spokesperson. The Emden plant, responsible for the ID.4 and ID.7 models, was also closed due to severe weather conditions.
Storm Goretti, responsible for the adverse weather, had earlier lashed Britain with heavy snow and strong winds before reaching Germany, marking one of the most intense weather events in recent years. Volkswagen expects to resume normal production levels by Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
