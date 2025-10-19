Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Giants close to hiring Tennessee's Tony Vitello as manager

The San Francisco Giants are moving toward hiring Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello as their next manager, The Athletic reported on Saturday. While other media outlets confirmed that the move is trending in that direction, Vitello told Knox News on Saturday that "nothing is done."

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Georgia hands No. 5 Ole Miss first loss

Gunner Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Georgia posted a 43-35 victory over visiting No. 5 Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference showdown in Athens, Ga., on Saturday. Stockton also ran for 59 yards and a score, while Lawson Luckie hauled in three touchdowns receptions for Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which outgained Ole Miss 510-351.

NHL roundup: Mark Scheifele becomes Jets' all-time leading scorer

Mark Scheifele celebrated a record-setting night with a power-play goal, and Connor Hellebuyck continued his domination of Nashville on Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Predators 4-1. Scheifele's goal allowed him to pass Blake Wheeler as the franchise's all-time leader with 813 points. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter both scored and assisted on a goal, while Logan Stanley found the back of the net as well. Jonathan Toews added two assists for his first multipoint game with his hometown team.

Warriors waive guards Seth Curry, LJ Cryer

The Golden State Warriors waived guards Seth Curry and LJ Cryer on Saturday, but Curry reportedly will return to the roster. Basketball writer Marc Stein, in a post to X, said Golden State plans to bring back the younger brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry next month when "they have sufficient financial flexibility" to do so.

Reports: Astros signing RHP Nate Pearson to 1-year deal

The Houston Astros are signing right-hander Nate Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, per multiple reports. The former first-round pick spent most of this season with the Chicago Cubs, going 0-1 with a 9.20 ERA in 11 games out of the bullpen.

Report: Nuggets waive C Moses Brown, F Kessler Edwards

The Denver Nuggets have waived center Moses Brown and forward Kessler Edwards, per The Denver Gazette. The 26-year-old Brown spent time with both the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks last season. Overall, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in only 9.2 minutes per game.

NWSL roundup: Marta's PK enables Pride to snap Spirit's long unbeaten streak

Marta's penalty kick in the 72nd minute broke a tie in the Orlando Pride's 3-2 road victory against Washington on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spirit's 12-match unbeaten streak. Orlando's Kerry Abello was responsible for the game's first two goals, scoring one and the other an own goal. The Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) later benefited from an own goal on the way to extending their unbeaten string to four matches.

Tennis-Briton Draper says tour must adapt after Rune joins long injury list

World number nine Jack Draper said the ATP Tour must review its packed calendar if young players are to have long careers, after Holger Rune sustained a serious injury and joined a growing list of players breaking down as the season nears its end. The relentless men's and women's tennis circuits, which run for 11 months, have come under a harsh spotlight in recent weeks with a string of high-profile players, including Draper, pulling out of tournaments and prematurely ending their seasons.

Athletics-Cape Town marathon cancelled after high winds cause safety concerns

The Cape Town marathon was cancelled on Sunday after high winds caused safety concerns for runners, a blow to organisers who were hoping the event would become an elite Abbott World Marathon Majors race. A 10km (six miles) street race and several trail runs linked to the event went ahead on Saturday, but the marathon was cancelled by organisers early on Sunday morning after structures at the start and finish lines were blown over by fierce winds, leaving a record field of 24,000 runners disappointed.

Baseball-Ohtani leaves sporting world in awe as Dodgers return to World Series

Shohei Ohtani's otherworldly performance that propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series has left the sporting world in awe, with players and legends alike marvelling at what may have been the greatest single-game display in MLB history. In a Friday night masterpiece, Ohtani flashed his dominance on both sides of the ball, hitting three homers and pitching six scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters to complete a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

