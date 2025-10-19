Enso Group names Boris Becker as brand ambassador for technology arm

Enso Group, a leading diamond trading firm and energy and mining conglomerate, on Sunday announced the appointment of former tennis player Boris Becker as brand ambassador for its technology arm, Enso Webworks.

The appointment marks a strategic move to amplify Becker's brand across digital platforms and professional networks, Enso Group said in a statement.

''From claiming a place in history as one of the youngest Wimbledon champions to reinventing himself as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Becker's journey embodies the discipline, courage, and vision that also define Enso Webworks,'' it added.

Enso Webworks designs secure and intelligent tools that allow professionals to craft and share dynamic digital identities, and offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and calling capabilities and real-time access to accurate and relevant information.

''Boris Becker embodies the same spirit of reinvention that drives Enso Webworks. This partnership reflects our shared vision of using technology as a force for meaningful connection, creativity, and human advancement.'' said Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Group.

