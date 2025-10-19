Left Menu

Enso Group names Boris Becker as brand ambassador for technology arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:58 IST
Enso Group names Boris Becker as brand ambassador for technology arm
  • Country:
  • India

Enso Group, a leading diamond trading firm and energy and mining conglomerate, on Sunday announced the appointment of former tennis player Boris Becker as brand ambassador for its technology arm, Enso Webworks.

The appointment marks a strategic move to amplify Becker's brand across digital platforms and professional networks, Enso Group said in a statement.

''From claiming a place in history as one of the youngest Wimbledon champions to reinventing himself as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Becker's journey embodies the discipline, courage, and vision that also define Enso Webworks,'' it added.

Enso Webworks designs secure and intelligent tools that allow professionals to craft and share dynamic digital identities, and offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and calling capabilities and real-time access to accurate and relevant information.

''Boris Becker embodies the same spirit of reinvention that drives Enso Webworks. This partnership reflects our shared vision of using technology as a force for meaningful connection, creativity, and human advancement.'' said Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

 India
2
UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
3
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
4
Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025