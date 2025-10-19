Five artists awarded at 34th Ravi Jain Memorial Exhibition

Five emerging artists were named winners of the 34th Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation (RJMF) exhibition, organised by Dhoomimal Gallery.

Selected from a pool of 60 finalists shortlisted from more than 500 entries nationwide, artists Santanu Dey, Shuvam Sen, Naina Somani, Soumitra Das, and Ayesha Sultana Pramanik each received one lakh rupees, along with mentorship and career development opportunities.

This year, the jury selected five winners instead of the usual four, recognising the exceptional quality of submissions.

''This year's edition truly stood out for the calibre and originality of the participating artists. The jury's decision to honour five awardees is a testament to the depth of emerging talent in India today,'' said Uday Jain, director of Dhoomimal Gallery. The jury consisted of prominent figures from the worlds of art and literature, including Vibha Galhotra, Rekha Rodwittiya, Anish Gawande, Arunkumar HG, and Ina Puri.

Held from September 29 to October 15, the exhibition featured over 120 artworks across painting, sculpture, printmaking, video, and digital media. It drew strong participation from artists, collectors, and curators nationwide.

Established in 1991 in memory of gallerist Ravi Jain, the foundation continues to support emerging talent in line with his vision for the growth of Indian art.

