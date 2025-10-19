England defeat India to seal semifinal berth in Women’s World Cup

England held their nerves to edge past India by four runs and book a place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup here on Sunday. Electing to bat, England rode on skipper Heather Knight's classy 109 off 91 balls (15x4, 1x6) -- in her 300th international appearance -- to post 288 for 8. Amy Jones contributed a solid 56 (68b, 8x4).

England were cruising at 249 for 3 in the 45th over before India's bowlers, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (4/51) and debutant Shree Charani (2/68), triggered a collapse that saw them lose five wickets in the final five overs.

In reply, India mounted a strong chase through captain Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50), but fell agonisingly short at 284 for 6 in their 50 overs.

The result gave England their spot in the semifinals alongside Australia and South Africa, while India, having suffered their third straight defeat following losses to South Africa and Australia, are now in a do-or-die situation.

India will next face New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Brief Scores: England 288/8 in 50 overs (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51, Shree Charani 2/68) beat India 284/6 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70, Deepti Sharma 50; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/47) by 4 runs.

