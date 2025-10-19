Left Menu

Liverpool leaves out Wirtz and Ekitike, Sesko not in Man United''s starting lineup

Liverpool and Manchester United both left big-money summer signings on the bench for their Premier League clash on Sunday. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz were both left out of defending champion Liverpools starting lineup at Anfield. United named two of its summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in attack, while new goalkeeper Senne Lammens got his second start for the club.

Liverpool and Manchester United both left big-money summer signings on the bench for their Premier League clash on Sunday. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz were both left out of defending champion Liverpool's starting lineup at Anfield. United named striker Benjamin Sesko on the bench. It meant Alexander Isak started up front for Liverpool after his British record move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day. Ekitike was a surprise omission after his impressive start at Liverpool since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the offseason, with five goals in 10 appearances.

Wirtz, however, has struggled to find his form after joining from Bayer Leverkusen. United named two of its summer signings — Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo — in attack, while new goalkeeper Senne Lammens got his second start for the club. Sesko's omission comes depsite him scoring in back-to-back games before the international break. United has not won at Anfield in its last 10 visits — the last victory coming in 2016. There have been some humiliating defeats since then — 7-0 in 2023 and 4-0 in 2022.

Liverpool is on its worst run under coach Arne Slot after three straight losses and was four points behind Premier League leader Arsenal before kick off.

A win would move the Merseyside club up to second.

