Left Menu

Baidoo''s header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:38 IST
Baidoo''s header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league
  • Country:
  • France

Samson Baidoo scored the winner to give Lens a 2-1 victory over Paris FC on Sunday as the northern side climbed to fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

After an entertaining first half, the center-back secured all three points near the hour mark with a header from Adrien Thomasson's cross.

"We showed great effort as a team, we attacked and defended together," Baidoo said after Lens extended its unbeaten run to four matches.

Lens registered its fifth win in eight league games and moved level on points with third-placed Strasbourg, just two points behind leader Marseille, which visits Lens next weekend.

Thomasson was excellent, providing both assists, first setting up Odsonne Edouard for Lens' opener after his teammate Florian Thauvin missed a penalty, before creating Baidoo's decisive goal. Pierre Lees-Melou had earlier leveled the score for Paris FC. Marseille leapfrogged Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday after thrashing Le Havre 6-2. Marseille sits one point above PSG, which was held to a home draw with Strasbourg on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

 India
2
UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
3
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
4
Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025