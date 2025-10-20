Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Morocco became the first Arab nation to win the under-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final in Santiago on Sunday.

Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled Morocco's lead 17 minutes later from a close-range shot.

Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.

