Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 07:17 IST
Morocco became the first Arab nation to win the under-20 World Cup after beating Argentina 2-0 in the final in Santiago on Sunday.
Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a free kick and doubled Morocco's lead 17 minutes later from a close-range shot.
Argentina, who hold the record with six titles, lost a final for the second time after their defeat by Brazil in 1983.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morocco
- Argentina 2-0
- Brazil
- Yassir Zabiri
- Argentina
- Arab
- Santiago
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aerial circus in Brazil spotlights path to healing for female victims of gender-based violence
Passenger bus crash in northeastern Brazil leaves 17 dead
Passenger bus crash in northeastern Brazil leaves 15 dead
Brazil foreign minister calls meeting with US Rubio technical and productive
US and Brazil say they held positive trade talks and aim for Trump-Lula meeting