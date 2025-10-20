South Africa Eyes Top Finish: Clash with Pakistan at ICC Women's World Cup

South Africa, having already secured their place in the semifinals, are set to face Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup. The team is keen to maintain their winning streak, eyeing a top-two finish in the group to potentially avoid facing Australia in the semifinals.

Weather conditions in Colombo might interfere again as rain looms large, impacting several World Cup matches already. South Africa possesses eight points, looking to extend their tally, while Pakistan, virtually out of the semifinal race, seeks redemption through a consolation win.

On paper, South Africa appears dominant over Pakistan, despite Pakistan's previous ODI win. Pakistan's inconsistent batting performance contrasts with South Africa's powerful lineup, poised to exceed 250 runs. The match, scheduled at the Premadasa Stadium, poses both a challenge and an opportunity for an exciting cricket spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)