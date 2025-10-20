Left Menu

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Women's World Cup Clash

In a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match, Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, chose to bat first against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka introduced Udeshika Prabodhani in place of Piumi Wathsal, while Bangladesh's Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter returned to bolster their squad. A highly anticipated showdown awaits cricket fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup, Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh on Monday.

In their playing XI, Sri Lanka has brought in Udeshika Prabodhani replacing Piumi Wathsal, while the Bangladesh team sees the return of Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter.

The match features Sri Lanka Women's team lineup, including Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama, against a competitive Bangladesh Women's team, led by Nigar Sultana, promising an exciting contest.

