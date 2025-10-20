Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Women's World Cup Clash
In a pivotal encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup, Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh on Monday.
In their playing XI, Sri Lanka has brought in Udeshika Prabodhani replacing Piumi Wathsal, while the Bangladesh team sees the return of Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter.
The match features Sri Lanka Women's team lineup, including Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama, against a competitive Bangladesh Women's team, led by Nigar Sultana, promising an exciting contest.
