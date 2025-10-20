Dembele Returns: PSG's Star Rejoins Team for Champions League Clash
Ousmane Dembele is set to return for PSG in their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen after recovering from a hamstring injury. The team's Ballon d'Or winner hasn't played in the league this season. PSG, third in the league, won their first two games.
Ousmane Dembele is poised to make his return to Paris St Germain's lineup for their upcoming Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen. Named in the squad, the Ballon d'Or recipient is back after a hamstring setback sustained on September 5.
Joining Dembele is center-back Marquinhos, who is also making a comeback from a thigh injury after nearly a month on the sidelines.
With Dembele yet to feature in this season's Champions League, PSG currently holds the third position in the 36-team league, having secured victories in their first two matches.
