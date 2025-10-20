Kuldeep Yadav's Struggle in Gambhir's All-Rounder Strategy

Kuldeep Yadav, a significant player in India's ODI squad, wrestles with the strategic decisions of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir's focus on backing multi-skilled players over specialists has placed Kuldeep at a crossroad, especially in the ongoing Australian series.

The emphasis on playing three all-rounders like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, presents a challenge for Kuldeep, despite his impressive track record. Their finger-spinning skills and batting prowess seem to overshadow Kuldeep's more traditional left-arm wrist spin.

Gambhir's strategy might aim for a broader team capability, but cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin has highlighted the psychological impact on Kuldeep. With pressure mounting, the tactical decisions for the next ODI in Adelaide are crucial for determining if Kuldeep's extensive experience will be sidelined for tactical versatility.

