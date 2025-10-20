Left Menu

Abdullah Shafique's Fortunate Start in Second Test Against South Africa

In the second test against South Africa, Abdullah Shafique enjoyed several reprieves on a challenging pitch, ending the first session unbeaten at 37. Pakistan reached 95-1 by lunch, with captain Shan Masood contributing a brisk 38. Keshav Maharaj returned for South Africa, while Asif Afridi debuted for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:09 IST
Abdullah Shafique's Fortunate Start in Second Test Against South Africa
Abdullah Shafique
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The second cricket test between Pakistan and South Africa saw opening batter Abdullah Shafique enjoy multiple moments of fortune, as the home side reached a respectable 95-1 by lunchtime. Shafique's resilience paid off, leaving him unbeaten on 37 despite South Africa's persistent attack.

Captain Shan Masood demonstrated aggression on the abrasive wicket, adding a swift 38 runs. His prowess against spinners bolstered the team's standing, as Pakistan seeks to solidify its position against the World Test Championship winners.

South Africa made tactical changes, bringing in Keshav Maharaj and seaming all-rounder Marco Jansen, both looking to make an impact. Meanwhile, Pakistan handed a debut to 38-year-old spinner Asif Afridi, a strategic move considering the spin-friendly pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025