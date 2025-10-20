Abdullah Shafique's Fortunate Start in Second Test Against South Africa

The second cricket test between Pakistan and South Africa saw opening batter Abdullah Shafique enjoy multiple moments of fortune, as the home side reached a respectable 95-1 by lunchtime. Shafique's resilience paid off, leaving him unbeaten on 37 despite South Africa's persistent attack.

Captain Shan Masood demonstrated aggression on the abrasive wicket, adding a swift 38 runs. His prowess against spinners bolstered the team's standing, as Pakistan seeks to solidify its position against the World Test Championship winners.

South Africa made tactical changes, bringing in Keshav Maharaj and seaming all-rounder Marco Jansen, both looking to make an impact. Meanwhile, Pakistan handed a debut to 38-year-old spinner Asif Afridi, a strategic move considering the spin-friendly pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)