Shorna Akter's Spell Seals Bangladesh's Victory Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Thriller

In a critical Women's World Cup match, Bangladesh's Shorna Akter delivered an inspiring bowling performance, taking key wickets as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 202. Hasini Perera's career-best 85 seemed to steer Sri Lanka towards a formidable total, but her dismissal shifted the game's momentum.

Despite early resistance from Perera, who partnered effectively with Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika Silva, Sri Lanka's innings unraveled following a flurry of wickets triggered by Shorna's spell. Perera's dismissal after a risky reverse sweep attempt marked the turning point.

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu, with her aggressive innings of 46, helped build a solid platform but fell short of a big score. Her partnership with Perera was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing batting display. Bangladesh capitalized on Sri Lanka's errors to snatch a vital victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)