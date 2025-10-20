Left Menu

Shorna Akter's Spell Seals Bangladesh's Victory Over Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Thriller

Shorna Akter's impressive bowling (3/27) helped Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka, bowling them out for 202 runs despite Hasini Perera's 85. Perera and Athapaththu's partnership seemed threatening, but Shorna's breakthrough led to a Sri Lankan collapse, granting Bangladesh a crucial Women's World Cup win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:02 IST
In a critical Women's World Cup match, Bangladesh's Shorna Akter delivered an inspiring bowling performance, taking key wickets as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 202. Hasini Perera's career-best 85 seemed to steer Sri Lanka towards a formidable total, but her dismissal shifted the game's momentum.

Despite early resistance from Perera, who partnered effectively with Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshika Silva, Sri Lanka's innings unraveled following a flurry of wickets triggered by Shorna's spell. Perera's dismissal after a risky reverse sweep attempt marked the turning point.

Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu, with her aggressive innings of 46, helped build a solid platform but fell short of a big score. Her partnership with Perera was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing batting display. Bangladesh capitalized on Sri Lanka's errors to snatch a vital victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

