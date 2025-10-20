Injury Setbacks Hamper West Indies Tour: Shamar Joseph Out

West Indies pace bowler Shamar Joseph's plans for an international comeback have been thwarted by ongoing shoulder discomfort. Having missed the Test series in India, Joseph is now out of the ODI matches against Bangladesh as medical advice directs him towards rehabilitation in England.

The 26-year-old had not set foot on a cricket field since participating in the Caribbean Premier League in September. His absence now compounds injury concerns for West Indies, with fellow bowler Jediah Blades also withdrawing from the Bangladesh and New Zealand tours following a stress fracture in his lower back.

To fill the void, all-rounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds have been called up to bolster the squad in the remaining ODIs. West Indies, currently trailing in the series after a 74-run defeat, are looking to bounce back in the matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)