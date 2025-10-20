Brad Evans Shines with Five-Wicket Haul as Zimbabwe Dominates Afghanistan

Brad Evans made a triumphant return to the Zimbabwe cricket team by taking five wickets, which was instrumental in dismissing Afghanistan for a modest 127 runs. Evans' stellar performance put Zimbabwe in a strong position after the first day's play at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Winning the toss, Zimbabwe chose to bowl first, and despite Nick Welch's early dismissal, a no-ball call provided him a lifeline, allowing him to score 49 runs. Ben Curran's unbeaten 52 ensured Zimbabwe responded strongly, ending the day at 130-2, alongside Brandon Taylor, who remained not out on 18.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was Afghanistan's top scorer with 37, as the team struggled against Zimbabwe's bowling attack. Blessing Muzarabani also contributed by taking three wickets for 47 runs. This match marks Afghanistan's first test outing since their victory over Zimbabwe in early January at Bulawayo.

