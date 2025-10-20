Rangers Appoints Danny Rohl as New Manager in Mid-Season Shakeup
Rangers has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl as their new manager after dismissing Russell Martin. Rohl, aged 36, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and previously served as an assistant manager at several clubs. Rangers are currently sixth in the standings, struggling in the league.
In a significant mid-season change, Rangers have appointed Danny Rohl as their new manager. The 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday coach replaces Russell Martin, who was let go following a poor start to the season.
Rohl previously served as an assistant manager at top clubs including RB Leipzig, Southampton, and Bayern Munich, and has also worked with the German national team. His first game in charge will be against SK Brann in the Europa League.
With Rangers languishing in sixth place and 13 points behind leaders Hearts, Rohl acknowledges the tough challenges ahead but remains optimistic about revitalizing the squad.
