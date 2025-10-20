Rangers Appoints Danny Rohl as New Manager in Mid-Season Shakeup

In a significant mid-season change, Rangers have appointed Danny Rohl as their new manager. The 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday coach replaces Russell Martin, who was let go following a poor start to the season.

Rohl previously served as an assistant manager at top clubs including RB Leipzig, Southampton, and Bayern Munich, and has also worked with the German national team. His first game in charge will be against SK Brann in the Europa League.

With Rangers languishing in sixth place and 13 points behind leaders Hearts, Rohl acknowledges the tough challenges ahead but remains optimistic about revitalizing the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)