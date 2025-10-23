Left Menu

Lionel Messi Reimagines North American Soccer: Extends Contract with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has extended his Inter Miami contract to 2028, enhancing MLS's global profile. His presence significantly boosted the club's value and interest in North American soccer. Despite earlier retirement hints, Messi remains ambitious and influential as Inter Miami prepares for the playoffs and the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:48 IST
Lionel Messi Reimagines North American Soccer: Extends Contract with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi

In a significant development for Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028. This move is a significant boost for the North American league, as the renowned Argentine athlete continues to captivate soccer fans worldwide.

Despite previous indications that Inter Miami would be his final club, the 38-year-old soccer legend has shown no signs of slowing down or retiring. Co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, emphasized Messi's unwavering commitment and desire to win, stating, "He's still as committed as he's ever been and he still wants to win."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, with the region hosting the World Cup next year. Messi led the league with 29 goals this season, aiding Inter Miami's ascent to third place in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the club's valuation has surged, now being the second most valuable team in MLS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India
2
High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

High-Stakes Strategy: Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

 India
3
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
4
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025