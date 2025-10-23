Lionel Messi Reimagines North American Soccer: Extends Contract with Inter Miami

In a significant development for Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028. This move is a significant boost for the North American league, as the renowned Argentine athlete continues to captivate soccer fans worldwide.

Despite previous indications that Inter Miami would be his final club, the 38-year-old soccer legend has shown no signs of slowing down or retiring. Co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, emphasized Messi's unwavering commitment and desire to win, stating, "He's still as committed as he's ever been and he still wants to win."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, with the region hosting the World Cup next year. Messi led the league with 29 goals this season, aiding Inter Miami's ascent to third place in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the club's valuation has surged, now being the second most valuable team in MLS.

(With inputs from agencies.)