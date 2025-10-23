Left Menu

Aman Raj Dominates Day One at IGPL Invitational Jaipur

Aman Raj excelled with a 9-under 61 in the IGPL Invitational Jaipur. He leads the scoreboard with Shat Mishra and Kartik Singh trailing closely. The day saw impressive scores, including Lavanya Jadon leading among women. Aman's experience and resilience, despite an initial bogey, were evident throughout his play.

Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:49 IST
Aman Raj
  • Country:
  • India

Aman Raj delivered a stellar performance at the IGPL Invitational Jaipur, carding a 9-under 61 to seize the lead on day one. His exemplary score pushed him ahead by one and two strokes over competitors Shat Mishra and Kartik Singh, respectively.

The event at Ram Bagh Golf Club was marked by remarkably low scores, as 29 players shot under-par. Among them, Udayan Mane made his IGPL debut with a commendable 5-under round, tying for fifth position.

The women's category saw Lavanya Jadon excel with a 2-under 68, ranking as the leading woman pro of the day. Aman Raj attributed his dynamic comeback, despite starting with a bogey, to his experience on the course and recovery from earlier physical setbacks.

