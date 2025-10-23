India Powers into Women's World Cup Semifinals with Dazzling Performance
India secured a semifinal berth in the Women's World Cup with a 53-run win over New Zealand, thanks to stunning centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. India posted 340 runs, and despite interruptions, New Zealand fell short at 271, affirming India's advancement alongside top contenders.
In a thrilling display, India clinched a place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup by defeating New Zealand with a 53-run victory. Leading the charge were Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who both delivered scintillating centuries.
The match, reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain, saw India amass an imposing 340 for three. Mandhana scored 109 off 95 balls, while Rawal contributed 122 from 134 deliveries, marking India's highest World Cup total.
After another rain interruption and a DLS method adjustment, New Zealand's revised target was set at 325 in 44 overs. Despite a valiant effort, with Brooke Halliday top-scoring at 81, New Zealand finished at 271 for eight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal Shine in WC Victory Over New Zealand
Thrilling Showdown: India vs New Zealand in Women's World Cup
India beat New Zealand by 53 runs to qualify for semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup.
Thrilling Cricket Clash: New Zealand Women vs. India
India score 340/3 against New Zealand in their Women's World Cup match in Navi Mumbai.