India Powers into Women's World Cup Semifinals with Dazzling Performance

In a thrilling display, India clinched a place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup by defeating New Zealand with a 53-run victory. Leading the charge were Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who both delivered scintillating centuries.

The match, reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain, saw India amass an imposing 340 for three. Mandhana scored 109 off 95 balls, while Rawal contributed 122 from 134 deliveries, marking India's highest World Cup total.

After another rain interruption and a DLS method adjustment, New Zealand's revised target was set at 325 in 44 overs. Despite a valiant effort, with Brooke Halliday top-scoring at 81, New Zealand finished at 271 for eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)