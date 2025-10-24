Left Menu

Lavreysen's Record-setting Ride: A Masterclass in Keirin

Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen extended his record to 18 world titles by winning the keirin at the UCI Track World Championships. Despite keirin being a weaker discipline for him, he clinched the gold, with Australia’s Leigh Hoffman taking silver and Jeffrey Hoogland winning bronze. Ireland's Lara Gillespie took the women's elimination title.

Dutch master Harrie Lavreysen added another accolade to his storied cycling career, bringing his world titles to a remarkable 18. On Thursday, Lavreysen delivered a stunning performance in the keirin at the UCI Track World Championships.

The five-time Olympic champion has been a dominant force in sprint cycling for six years. Despite the unpredictability of the keirin, Lavreysen left no room for competition, securing his fourth title in that event. Australia's Leigh Hoffman claimed silver, and Dutch teammate Jeffrey Hoogland took bronze.

On the women's side, Ireland's Lara Gillespie surprised everyone by defeating two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald to win the elimination title, showcasing her prowess over the final laps. In team events, Denmark dominated the men's team pursuit, while Britain faced disappointment with the disqualification of Emma Finucane during the women's sprint quarter-finals.

