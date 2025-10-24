Eddie Jones Faces Wallabies in Emotionally Charged Clash

Two years on from Eddie Jones's tumultuous exit from Australian rugby, the Wallabies are set to clash against Japan in a poignant matchup that pits them against their former coach. This Saturday, Australia will face Jones, now at the helm of Japan, in what could be a charged battle, featuring waves of emotion from both sides.

Once seen as a guiding light for Australia, Jones's tenure turned sour with the Wallabies crashing out of the 2023 World Cup. The upcoming test in Japan isn't just another game; it's a chance for Australia to rebuild confidence and move forward under new leadership provided by Joe Schmidt.

Eddie Jones, now leading Japan's Brave Blossoms, boasts a strong record against his native Australia — something he is keen to extend. As the Wallabies grapple with recent defeats, new blood will take center stage, aiming to rewrite what many consider a painful chapter in Australian rugby history.

(With inputs from agencies.)