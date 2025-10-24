Left Menu

Eddie Jones Faces Wallabies in Emotionally Charged Clash

Two years after Eddie Jones left Australian rugby, the Wallabies prepare to face him and his new team, Japan, in a high-stakes test match. Previously hailed as a savior, Jones's tenure with Australia ended in disappointment, and now both teams are looking to prove themselves on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:36 IST
Eddie Jones Faces Wallabies in Emotionally Charged Clash

Two years on from Eddie Jones's tumultuous exit from Australian rugby, the Wallabies are set to clash against Japan in a poignant matchup that pits them against their former coach. This Saturday, Australia will face Jones, now at the helm of Japan, in what could be a charged battle, featuring waves of emotion from both sides.

Once seen as a guiding light for Australia, Jones's tenure turned sour with the Wallabies crashing out of the 2023 World Cup. The upcoming test in Japan isn't just another game; it's a chance for Australia to rebuild confidence and move forward under new leadership provided by Joe Schmidt.

Eddie Jones, now leading Japan's Brave Blossoms, boasts a strong record against his native Australia — something he is keen to extend. As the Wallabies grapple with recent defeats, new blood will take center stage, aiming to rewrite what many consider a painful chapter in Australian rugby history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India
2
Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

 Pakistan
3
NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

 India
4
Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contract Extension

Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025