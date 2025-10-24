Eddie Jones Faces Wallabies in Emotionally Charged Clash
Two years after Eddie Jones left Australian rugby, the Wallabies prepare to face him and his new team, Japan, in a high-stakes test match. Previously hailed as a savior, Jones's tenure with Australia ended in disappointment, and now both teams are looking to prove themselves on the international stage.
Eddie Jones, now leading Japan's Brave Blossoms, boasts a strong record against his native Australia — something he is keen to extend. As the Wallabies grapple with recent defeats, new blood will take center stage, aiming to rewrite what many consider a painful chapter in Australian rugby history.
