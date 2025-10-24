Left Menu

Pakistan's Batting Collapse Costs Series as South Africa Makes History

Pakistan's head coach Azhar Mahmood lamented the team's familiar batting collapse as a crucial factor in their defeat against South Africa in the second Test. Despite Pakistan's first Test victory, the batting downfall in Rawalpindi led to South Africa securing their first Test win in Pakistan in 18 years.

Image Credit: ANI
Head coach Azhar Mahmood expressed his disappointment over Pakistan's repeated batting collapses, which he identified as a turning point in their second Test defeat against South Africa in Rawalpindi. The visitors secured an eight-wicket victory, marking their first Test win in Pakistan after 18 years and leveling the series 1-1.

Mahmood highlighted the first-innings collapse, where Pakistan lost five wickets for 17 runs, falling from 316/6 to 333. He emphasized the need for the team's lower order to contribute significantly after the top-order players set a foundation of 270-300 runs. Mahmood acknowledged that the team had previously addressed these issues during their training camps.

The head coach credited South Africa for their superior performance, particularly noting the contributions from Muthuswamy. He advised Pakistani players to learn from the opposition's strategies, highlighting the importance of mental toughness and pressure management in international cricket.

