Cricket Australia Announces Team Changes for India Series

Cricket Australia has unveiled significant adjustments to its lineup for the third ODI and the forthcoming T20I series against India. Jack Edwards is set to make his international debut following an impressive stint with Australia A, while seasoned players Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis make comebacks after recovering from injuries for the concluding T20I matches.

Marnus Labuschagne exits the squad to focus on Queensland's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales, whereas bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will also step back for domestic commitments, playing in the Sheffield Shield for NSW. Maxwell's return is slated for the last trio of T20 matches, following recovery from a wrist injury.

Spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann is back for the third ODI, having taken part in the opening game. Josh Philippe has been added to the T20I ensemble due to ongoing concerns regarding Josh Inglis' health. In a surprising move, Mahli Beardman joins the squad for the final T20Is, marking his rise after a successful inaugural season.